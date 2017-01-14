Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Austin Kettleson, from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment, places a memorial wreath into the Pacific Ocean near the North Head Light in Ilwaco, Wash., during a memorial ceremony, Jan. 14, 2017.
The memorial ceremony is held annually in tribute to Coast Guardsmen lost in the line of duty in the Pacific Northwest.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Kaitlin Florez.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2017 16:27
|Photo ID:
|3099102
|VIRIN:
|170114-G-G0213-019
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
