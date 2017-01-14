Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Austin Kettleson, from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment, places a memorial wreath into the Pacific Ocean near the North Head Light in Ilwaco, Wash., during a memorial ceremony, Jan. 14, 2017.



The memorial ceremony is held annually in tribute to Coast Guardsmen lost in the line of duty in the Pacific Northwest.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Kaitlin Florez.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 16:27 Photo ID: 3099102 VIRIN: 170114-G-G0213-019 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 6.71 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.