(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Austin Kettleson, from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment, places a memorial wreath into the Pacific Ocean near the North Head Light in Ilwaco, Wash., during a memorial ceremony, Jan. 14, 2017.

    The memorial ceremony is held annually in tribute to Coast Guardsmen lost in the line of duty in the Pacific Northwest.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Kaitlin Florez.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 16:27
    Photo ID: 3099102
    VIRIN: 170114-G-G0213-019
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony
    Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony
    Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony
    Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony
    Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Pacific Northwest
    Sector Columbia River
    Station Cape Disappointment
    Coast Guard 13th District
    Motor Life boat Triumph

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT