Crew members from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment man the rails during a wreath laying ceremony as the crew of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, from Sector Columbia River, hovers during a tribute flyover near the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Ilwaco, Wash., Jan. 14, 2017.
Wreath laying ceremonies are a tradional maritime tribute to those that have lost their lives at sea.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Public Affairs Specialist 1st Class Levi Read
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2017 16:27
|Photo ID:
|3099099
|VIRIN:
|170114-G-AW789-1052
|Resolution:
|6748x4547
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT