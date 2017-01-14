Crew members from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment man the rails during a wreath laying ceremony as the crew of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, from Sector Columbia River, hovers during a tribute flyover near the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Ilwaco, Wash., Jan. 14, 2017.



Wreath laying ceremonies are a tradional maritime tribute to those that have lost their lives at sea.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Public Affairs Specialist 1st Class Levi Read

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.