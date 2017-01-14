(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Crew members from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment man the rails during a wreath laying ceremony as the crew of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, from Sector Columbia River, hovers during a tribute flyover near the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Ilwaco, Wash., Jan. 14, 2017.

    Wreath laying ceremonies are a tradional maritime tribute to those that have lost their lives at sea.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Public Affairs Specialist 1st Class Levi Read

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

