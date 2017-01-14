Crew members from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment man the rails during a wreath laying ceremony and the playing of taps at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Ilwaco, Wash., Jan. 14, 2017.



The wreath laying ceremony is part of an annual tribute to Coast Guardsmen who lost their lives in the line of duty while serving in the Pacific Northwest.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Public Affairs Specialist 1st Class Levi Read

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Public Affairs Specialist 1st Class Levi Read

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony, by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.