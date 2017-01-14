Gordon Huggins and Jeff Rusiecki both former Coast Guardsmen and honorory guests at a memorial ceremony speak about their experiences in surviving tragic accidents involving Coast Guard assets, Jan. 14, 2017.



Huggins was the sole survivor of a capsizing of the original Coast Guard 52-foot Motor Life Boat Triumph Jan. 12, 1961.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Public Affairs Specialist 1st Class Levi Read.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 16:27 Photo ID: 3099098 VIRIN: 170114-G-AW789-1036 Resolution: 6312x4377 Size: 3.12 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.