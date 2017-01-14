Gordon Huggins and Jeff Rusiecki both former Coast Guardsmen and honorory guests at a memorial ceremony speak about their experiences in surviving tragic accidents involving Coast Guard assets, Jan. 14, 2017.
Huggins was the sole survivor of a capsizing of the original Coast Guard 52-foot Motor Life Boat Triumph Jan. 12, 1961.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Public Affairs Specialist 1st Class Levi Read.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2017 16:27
|Photo ID:
|3099098
|VIRIN:
|170114-G-AW789-1036
|Resolution:
|6312x4377
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
