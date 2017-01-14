(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Gordon Huggins and Jeff Rusiecki both former Coast Guardsmen and honorory guests at a memorial ceremony speak about their experiences in surviving tragic accidents involving Coast Guard assets, Jan. 14, 2017.

    Huggins was the sole survivor of a capsizing of the original Coast Guard 52-foot Motor Life Boat Triumph Jan. 12, 1961.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Public Affairs Specialist 1st Class Levi Read.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cape Disappointment Memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    D13
    Coast Guard
    Columbia River
    Sector Columbia River
    Station Cape Disappointment
    Coast Guard 13th District

