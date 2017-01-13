Sgt. Victor H. Lopez, an unmanned aerial vehicle operator with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 1 and native of Hudson County, N.J., participates in the bench press challenge as part of the “Super Squadron” competition at the Memorial Sports Complex aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Travis Gershaneck/Released)

Date Taken: 01.13.2017
This work, MCAS Yuma Hosts First "Super Squadron" Competition [Image 1 of 8], by Sgt Travis Gershaneck, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.