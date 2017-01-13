MCAS Yuma Hosts First “Super Squadron” Competition

Lance Cpl. William Vonglahn, a heavy equipment operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 and a native of Plant City, Fla., participates in a 4x400 meter relay as part of the “Super Squadron” competition at the Memorial Sports Complex aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Travis Gershaneck/Released)

Date Taken: 01.13.2017
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US