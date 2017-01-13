Sgt. Maj. Delvin Smythe, the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., station Sgt. Maj., gives a safety brief to participants of the “Super Squadron” competition at the station Memorial Sports Complex, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Travis Gershaneck/Released)

Date Taken: 01.13.2017
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US
This work, MCAS Yuma Hosts First "Super Squadron" Competition, by Sgt Travis Gershaneck, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.