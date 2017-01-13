(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Yuma Hosts First “Super Squadron” Competition [Image 8 of 8]

    MCAS Yuma Hosts First “Super Squadron” Competition

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Travis Gershaneck 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Sgt. Maj. Delvin Smythe, the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., station Sgt. Maj., gives a safety brief to participants of the “Super Squadron” competition at the station Memorial Sports Complex, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Travis Gershaneck/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Yuma Hosts First “Super Squadron” Competition [Image 1 of 8], by Sgt Travis Gershaneck, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Sports
    Bench Press
    Morale
    MWSS-371
    Competition
    Marines
    VMU-1
    MACS-1
    Tug-O-War
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    Fireman’s Carry
    MCAS Yuma
    MALS-13
    Super Squadron Competition
    Delvin Smythe
    Memorial Sports Complex
    VMFA-211
    VMX-1
    Station Sgt. Maj.

