A U.S. Army Boeing AH-64 Apache, stands ready for a training exercise to begin at Bicycle Lake Air Field of the National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 10, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 21:12 Photo ID: 3098678 VIRIN: 170110-A-LC197-014 Resolution: 5512x3675 Size: 7.9 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Apache [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.