U.S. Army Spc. Sean Quinlan, AH-64 Armament/Electrical/Avionic Systems Repairer, 1-25th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, re-installs a glare shield after a test for a training exercise at Bicycle Lake Air Field of the National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 10, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-25th ARB [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.