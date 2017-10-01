(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-25th ARB [Image 4 of 21]

    1-25th ARB

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Army Alaska

    U.S. Army Spc. Brad Shirley, AH-64 Attack Helicopter Repairer, 1-25th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, work on deep paneling on a AH-64 Apache for a training exercise to begin at Bicycle Lake Air Field of the National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 10, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 21:12
    Photo ID: 3098687
    VIRIN: 170110-A-LC197-018
