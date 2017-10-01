U.S. Army Spc. Brad Shirley, AH-64 Attack Helicopter Repairer, 1-25th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, takes a break on his assigned cot after working on maintenance for AH-64 Apaches to be ready for training exercises to begin at Bicycle Lake Air Field at the National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 10, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 21:12
|Photo ID:
|3098696
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-LC197-021
|Resolution:
|4843x3229
|Size:
|10.26 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, 1-25th ARB [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
