U.S. Army Spc. Brad Shirley, AH-64 Attack Helicopter Repairer, 1-25th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, takes a break on his assigned cot after working on maintenance for AH-64 Apaches to be ready for training exercises to begin at Bicycle Lake Air Field at the National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 10, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 21:12 Photo ID: 3098696 VIRIN: 170110-A-LC197-021 Resolution: 4843x3229 Size: 10.26 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-25th ARB [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.