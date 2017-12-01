First Newer Aircraft Arrives

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES 01.12.2017 Courtesy Photo 908th Airlift Wing

Col. Pat Brooks (Center), commander of the 908th Airlift Wing greets Lt. Col. Steve Catchings (Right), aircraft commander and Chief Master Sgt. Brent Solomon, flight engineer after the newest 908th aircraft landed at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. Jan. 12. The C-130 Hercules came from Niagra Falls Air Force Reserve Station, N.Y.