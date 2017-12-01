First Newer Aircraft Arrives

Courtesy Photo | Col. Pat Brooks (Center), commander of the 908th Airlift Wing greets Lt. Col. Steve...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Pat Brooks (Center), commander of the 908th Airlift Wing greets Lt. Col. Steve Catchings (Right), aircraft commander and Chief Master Sgt. Brent Solomon, flight engineer after the newest 908th aircraft landed at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. Jan. 12. The C-130 Hercules came from Niagra Falls Air Force Reserve Station, N.Y. see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AFB, Ala. – The first of 8 newer C-130 Hercules aircraft to serve with the 908th Airlift Wing arrived here tonight. The aircraft came from the 914th Airlift Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. The 914th is transitioning to the KC-135 air refueling aircraft. After flying the same aircraft for 31 years to the month, the 908th begins its transition from the current 1985 model aircraft to 8 aircraft built between 1989 and 1992. While they are 4-7 years newer than the wing’s current aircraft, they are the same H-2 model. Over the next few months the 1985 models will be retired as the newer aircraft arrive. The transition is scheduled to be complete in July.



The 908th is the state’s only Air Force Reserve unit. The unit operates a fleet of eight C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft. Known as the “Workhorse of the Air Force,” this plane can carry 42,000 pounds of cargo, 92 troops, 64 paratroops or 74 litter patients. It can fly up to 386 mph with a range of 5,200 miles.