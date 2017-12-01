(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First Newer Aircraft Arrives

    First Newer Aircraft Arrives

    Courtesy Photo | Col. Pat Brooks (Center), commander of the 908th Airlift Wing greets Lt. Col. Steve...... read more read more

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Story by Lt. Col. Jerry Lobb 

    908th Airlift Wing

    MAXWELL AFB, Ala. – The first of 8 newer C-130 Hercules aircraft to serve with the 908th Airlift Wing arrived here tonight. The aircraft came from the 914th Airlift Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. The 914th is transitioning to the KC-135 air refueling aircraft. After flying the same aircraft for 31 years to the month, the 908th begins its transition from the current 1985 model aircraft to 8 aircraft built between 1989 and 1992. While they are 4-7 years newer than the wing’s current aircraft, they are the same H-2 model. Over the next few months the 1985 models will be retired as the newer aircraft arrive. The transition is scheduled to be complete in July.

    The 908th is the state’s only Air Force Reserve unit. The unit operates a fleet of eight C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft. Known as the “Workhorse of the Air Force,” this plane can carry 42,000 pounds of cargo, 92 troops, 64 paratroops or 74 litter patients. It can fly up to 386 mph with a range of 5,200 miles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 16:57
    Story ID: 220357
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Newer Aircraft Arrives, by Lt. Col. Jerry Lobb, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Reserve
    Air Force
    Maxwell AFB
    C-130 Hercules
    Niagra Falls AFRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT