The newest tail number to call the 908th Airlift Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. home. The C-130 Hercules arrived here Jan 12 from Niagra Falls Air Force Reserve Station, N.Y.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 16:58
|Photo ID:
|3098629
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-KN218-0022
|Resolution:
|2832x4256
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First Newer Aircraft Arrives [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT