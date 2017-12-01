(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First Newer Aircraft Arrives [Image 3 of 3]

    First Newer Aircraft Arrives

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Lt. Col. Jerry Lobb 

    908th Airlift Wing

    The 908th's newest aircraft taxied to a stop Jan. 12 as it arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., from Niagra Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. The 1989 C-130 Hercules will replace a 1985 version. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Jerry Lobb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 16:58
    Photo ID: 3098626
    VIRIN: 170112-F-KN218-0012
    Resolution: 3695x2459
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Newer Aircraft Arrives [Image 1 of 3], by Lt. Col. Jerry Lobb, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    Air Force
    C-130 Hercules

