First Newer Aircraft Arrives

The 908th's newest aircraft taxied to a stop Jan. 12 as it arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., from Niagra Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. The 1989 C-130 Hercules will replace a 1985 version. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Jerry Lobb)

