The 908th's newest aircraft taxied to a stop Jan. 12 as it arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., from Niagra Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. The 1989 C-130 Hercules will replace a 1985 version. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Jerry Lobb)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 16:58
|Photo ID:
|3098626
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-KN218-0012
|Resolution:
|3695x2459
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First Newer Aircraft Arrives [Image 1 of 3], by Lt. Col. Jerry Lobb, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT