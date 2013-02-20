Infantrymen with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division simulate entering and clearing a room in preparation for China Focus at Fort Stewart, Ga., January 10, 2017. China Focus is a two-week long battalion field training exercise to validate companies of 3-15 Inf. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Efren Rodriguez/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2013
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 16:46
|Photo ID:
|3098624
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-GF301-0008
|Resolution:
|4187x2791
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Efren Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus
LEAVE A COMMENT