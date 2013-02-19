Spc. Lazaro Angulo, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear specialist with 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fills fuel cans in preparation for China Focus at Fort Stewart, Ga., January 10, 2017. China Focus is a two-week long battalion field training exercise to validate companies of 3-15 Inf. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Efren Rodriguez/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2013
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 16:46
|Photo ID:
|3098623
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-GF301-0081
|Resolution:
|2432x3648
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Efren Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus
LEAVE A COMMENT