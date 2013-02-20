(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus [Image 4 of 4]

    3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2013

    Photo by Spc. Efren Rodriguez 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Infantrymen with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division simulate entering and clearing a room in preparation for China Focus at Fort Stewart, Ga., January 10, 2017. China Focus is a two-week long battalion field training exercise to validate companies of 3-15 Inf. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Efren Rodriguez/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2013
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 16:46
    Photo ID: 3098619
    VIRIN: 170110-A-GF301-0002
    Resolution: 2998x1999
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Efren Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus
    3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus
    3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus
    3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus

    TAGS

    field training exercise
    FTX
    Infantry
    15th Infantry Regiment
    China Focus

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT