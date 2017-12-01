3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus

FORT STEWART, GA- Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division are scheduled to begin their battalion-level field training exercise (FTX), China Focus, January 14 at Fort Stewart, Ga.



China Focus is a fifteen-day FTX in which each company will rotate through various mission sets to ready the battalion for further brigade and division-level training.



“China Focus is extremely important to the battalion,” said Lt. Col. LaFran Marks, commander of 3-15th Inf. “It gives us opportunities to train leaders at multiple levels, platoon, company, and definitely down to the squad and team.”



Soldiers will conduct individual training tasks to include combat life savings skills, target acquisition engagement and reporting processes.



“Soldiers will benefit in multiple ways,” Marks said. “It gives them the opportunity to test their physical and mental level, as well as their knowledge and skill.”

The leaders however, will focus on the company’s overall ability to plan and communicate at various levels.



“When you talk about individual skills for leaders, China Focus gives them the opportunity to refine their ability to plan and execute missions in a training environment and plan and execute live-fire missions,” Marks said.



During China Focus, Marks hopes to increase his organization’s overall readiness.



“I think success for us is for the platoons to come out with a certain level of proficiency and the staff level to be comfortable in executing, not only deliberate planning, but also crisis action planning as well,” Marks said.

