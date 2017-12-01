(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus

    3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus

    Photo By Spc. Efren Rodriguez | Infantrymen with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry...... read more read more

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Story by Spc. Efren Rodriguez 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    FORT STEWART, GA- Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division are scheduled to begin their battalion-level field training exercise (FTX), China Focus, January 14 at Fort Stewart, Ga.

    China Focus is a fifteen-day FTX in which each company will rotate through various mission sets to ready the battalion for further brigade and division-level training.

    “China Focus is extremely important to the battalion,” said Lt. Col. LaFran Marks, commander of 3-15th Inf. “It gives us opportunities to train leaders at multiple levels, platoon, company, and definitely down to the squad and team.”

    Soldiers will conduct individual training tasks to include combat life savings skills, target acquisition engagement and reporting processes.

    “Soldiers will benefit in multiple ways,” Marks said. “It gives them the opportunity to test their physical and mental level, as well as their knowledge and skill.”
    The leaders however, will focus on the company’s overall ability to plan and communicate at various levels.

    “When you talk about individual skills for leaders, China Focus gives them the opportunity to refine their ability to plan and execute missions in a training environment and plan and execute live-fire missions,” Marks said.

    During China Focus, Marks hopes to increase his organization’s overall readiness.

    “I think success for us is for the platoons to come out with a certain level of proficiency and the staff level to be comfortable in executing, not only deliberate planning, but also crisis action planning as well,” Marks said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 16:46
    Story ID: 220354
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-15IN Soldiers prepare for China Focus, by SPC Efren Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    field training exercise
    FTX
    Infantry
    15th Infantry Regiment
    China Focus

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT