    First Cold-Weather Operations Course planned at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 6]

    First Cold-Weather Operations Course planned at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2015

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Marines from Marine Air Control Group of Great Lakes, Ill., practice snowshoeing at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Feb. 25. 2015 to test winter-training equipment purchased by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. The snowshoes and poles were among the first pieces of equipment purchased for use by units at Fort McCoy for winter training. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2015
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 10:13
    Photo ID: 3097603
    VIRIN: 150225-A-OK556-7337
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Cold-Weather Operations Course planned at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Cold-Weather Operations Course planned at Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Winter Training
    Fort McCoy
    Cold-Weather Operations

