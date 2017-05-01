(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First Cold-Weather Operations Course planned at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 6]

    First Cold-Weather Operations Course planned at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Warehouse Supervisor Scott Huber inspects equipment that is part of the Fort McCoy cold-weather equipment training package Jan. 5, 2017 in building 495 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The equipment is available for sign-out by units completing cold-weather training at the installation during the winter months. (U.S. Army Photo Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Cold-Weather Operations Course planned at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    First Cold-Weather Operations Course planned at Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    Winter Training
    Fort McCoy
    Cold-Weather Training

    • LEAVE A COMMENT