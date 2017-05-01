First Cold-Weather Operations Course planned at Fort McCoy

Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Warehouse Supervisor Scott Huber inspects equipment that is part of the Fort McCoy cold-weather equipment training package Jan. 5, 2017 in building 495 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The equipment is available for sign-out by units completing cold-weather training at the installation during the winter months. (U.S. Army Photo Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy)

