Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Warehouse Supervisor Scott Huber inspects equipment that is part of the Fort McCoy cold-weather equipment training package Jan. 5, 2016 in building 495 at Fort McCoy. The equipment is for sign-out by military units for winter/cold-weather operations training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 10:13
|Photo ID:
|3097588
|VIRIN:
|170105-A-OK556-6940
|Resolution:
|3504x2336
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First Cold-Weather Operations Course planned at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
First Cold-Weather Operations Course planned at Fort McCoy
