Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Warehouse Supervisor Scott Huber inspects equipment that is part of the Fort McCoy cold-weather equipment training package Jan. 5, 2016 in building 495 at Fort McCoy. The equipment is for sign-out by military units for winter/cold-weather operations training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 10:13 Photo ID: 3097588 VIRIN: 170105-A-OK556-6940 Resolution: 3504x2336 Size: 4.97 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Cold-Weather Operations Course planned at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.