First Cold-Weather Operations Course planned at Fort McCoy

Marines from Marine Air Control Group of Great Lakes, Ill., practice snowshoeing at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Feb. 25. 2015 to test winter-training equipment purchased by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. The snowshoes and poles were among the first pieces of equipment purchased for use by units at Fort McCoy for winter training. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

