(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    011017-A-ZN169-015 [Image 1 of 4]

    011017-A-ZN169-015

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2012

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Keala Burks, a drill sergeant with Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, fires one of the nearly 30 rounds she shot during training on the M320 grenade launcher. The launcher can either be rifle mounted, or be fired as a stand-alone weapon with a removable butt stock. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2012
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 08:33
    Photo ID: 3097461
    VIRIN: 011017-A-ZN169-015
    Resolution: 2865x1686
    Size: 368.2 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 011017-A-ZN169-015 [Image 1 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    011017-A-ZN169-015
    011017-A-ZN169-014
    011017-A-ZN169-013
    011017-A-ZN169-010

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jackson Soldiers train on new weapons system

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Army
    M320

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT