Sgt. Keala Burks, a drill sergeant with Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, fires one of the nearly 30 rounds she shot during training on the M320 grenade launcher. The launcher can either be rifle mounted, or be fired as a stand-alone weapon with a removable butt stock. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)
This work, 011017-A-ZN169-015 [Image 1 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Jackson Soldiers train on new weapons system
