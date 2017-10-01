A Soldier with 193rd Infantry Brigade fires a M320 grenade launcher during familiarization training for the new weapons system Jan. 10 at the Bastogne range. The M320 is replacing the M203 grenade launcher in the Army's arsenal. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)
|01.10.2017
|01.13.2017 08:33
|3097459
|011017-A-ZN169-014
|4009x3507
|1.63 MB
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, 011017-A-ZN169-014 [Image 1 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Jackson Soldiers train on new weapons system
