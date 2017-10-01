(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    011017-A-ZN169-013 [Image 3 of 4]

    011017-A-ZN169-013

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Two non-commissioned officers with the 193rd Infantry Brigade at Fort Jackson, watch the flight of a training projectile during familiarization training for the M320A1 grenade launcher Jan. 10 at the Bastogne range on post. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 08:33
    Photo ID: 3097457
    VIRIN: 011017-A-ZN169-013
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 011017-A-ZN169-013 [Image 1 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Jackson
    Army
    M320

