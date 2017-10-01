Two non-commissioned officers with the 193rd Infantry Brigade at Fort Jackson, watch the flight of a training projectile during familiarization training for the M320A1 grenade launcher Jan. 10 at the Bastogne range on post. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 08:33 Photo ID: 3097457 VIRIN: 011017-A-ZN169-013 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.6 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 011017-A-ZN169-013 [Image 1 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.