Two non-commissioned officers with the 193rd Infantry Brigade at Fort Jackson, watch the flight of a training projectile during familiarization training for the M320A1 grenade launcher Jan. 10 at the Bastogne range on post. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 08:33
|Photo ID:
|3097457
|VIRIN:
|011017-A-ZN169-013
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
This work, 011017-A-ZN169-013 [Image 1 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Jackson Soldiers train on new weapons system
