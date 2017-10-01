Non-commissioned officers with the 193rd Infantry Brigade at Fort Jackson, fire the M320A1 grenade launcher Jan. 10 at the Bastogne range on post during training. The M320 is replacing the venerable M203 grenade launcher. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 08:33
|Photo ID:
|3097456
|VIRIN:
|011017-A-ZN169-010
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 011017-A-ZN169-010 [Image 1 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Jackson Soldiers train on new weapons system
