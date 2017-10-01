Non-commissioned officers with the 193rd Infantry Brigade at Fort Jackson, fire the M320A1 grenade launcher Jan. 10 at the Bastogne range on post during training. The M320 is replacing the venerable M203 grenade launcher. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 08:33 Photo ID: 3097456 VIRIN: 011017-A-ZN169-010 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.73 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 011017-A-ZN169-010 [Image 1 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.