    011017-A-ZN169-010 [Image 4 of 4]

    011017-A-ZN169-010

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Non-commissioned officers with the 193rd Infantry Brigade at Fort Jackson, fire the M320A1 grenade launcher Jan. 10 at the Bastogne range on post during training. The M320 is replacing the venerable M203 grenade launcher. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 08:33
    Photo ID: 3097456
    VIRIN: 011017-A-ZN169-010
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 011017-A-ZN169-010 [Image 1 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Jackson Soldiers train on new weapons system

    Fort Jackson
    Army
    M320

