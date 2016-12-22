18th AF commander tours Al Udeid Air Base

Lt. Gen. Sam Cox, commander of the 18th Air Force, disembarks from a bus before getting onto a C-17 Globemaster at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. While at Al Udeid, Cox toured the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and the 816th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron and spoke with various Airmen about the Air Mobility Command mission and impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

