(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    18th AF commander tours Al Udeid Air Base [Image 1 of 6]

    18th AF commander tours Al Udeid Air Base

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Lt. Gen. Sam Cox, commander of the 18th Air Force, disembarks from a bus before getting onto a C-17 Globemaster at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. While at Al Udeid, Cox toured the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and the 816th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron and spoke with various Airmen about the Air Mobility Command mission and impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 04:05
    Photo ID: 3097204
    VIRIN: 161222-F-NN480-0001
    Resolution: 4851x3464
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th AF commander tours Al Udeid Air Base [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    18th AF commander tours Al Udeid Air Base
    18th AF commander tours Al Udeid Air Base
    18th AF commander tours Al Udeid Air Base
    18th AF commander tours Al Udeid Air Base
    18th AF commander tours Al Udeid Air Base
    18th AF commander tours Al Udeid Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Qatar
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Air Mobility Command
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    18th Air Force
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Slam Wing
    18th AF
    AUAB
    Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT