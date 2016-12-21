Lt. Gen. Sam Cox, commander of the 18th Air Force, greets Airmen as he gets off of a bus at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 21, 2016. While at Al Udeid, Cox visited the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron and the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron to greet and talk with them about the Air Mobility Command mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

This work, 18th AF commander tours Al Udeid Air Base [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.