Lt. Gen. Sam Cox, commander of the 18th Air Force, speaks with Airmen from the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 21, 2016. Cox spoke with various Airmen about the Air Mobility Command mission and presented coins to distinguished Airmen in the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2016 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 04:05 Photo ID: 3097198 VIRIN: 161221-F-NN480-0012 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 4.71 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th AF commander tours Al Udeid Air Base [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.