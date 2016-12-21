18th AF commander tours Al Udeid Air Base

Lt. Gen. Sam Cox, commander of the 18th Air Force, answers questions over lunch at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 21, 2016. While at Al Udeid, Cox had lunch with various Airmen from the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron and the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and answered any questions that they may have had for him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

