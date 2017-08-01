New ISF Training Begins

Iraqi security forces soldiers properly align their formation while they are being presented to their Spanish training team at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 8, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

