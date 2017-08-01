Iraqi security forces soldiers practice marching during training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 8, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
01.08.2017
|01.13.2017 01:49
|3097043
|170108-A-LD787-102
|5303x3358
|1.76 MB
|Location:
BESMAYA, IQ
|2
|0
|0
This work, New ISF Training Begins [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
