An Iraqi security forces non-commissioned officer addresses new soldiers at the Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 8, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 01:49 Photo ID: 3097046 VIRIN: 170108-A-LD787-115 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 1.41 MB Location: BESMAYA, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New ISF Training Begins [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.