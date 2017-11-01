U.S. Marines from the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force stand ready to jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules during jump week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2017. The 36th Airlift Squadron provided airlift support to the Marine’s week-long jump training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 22:52
|Photo ID:
|3096610
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-DS848-815
|Resolution:
|4452x2968
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Jump Week, Day and Night [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Michael Washburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
