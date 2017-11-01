(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jump Week, Day and Night [Image 2 of 10]

    Jump Week, Day and Night

    JAPAN

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Marine from the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force jumps from the back of a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules during jump week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2017. The training not only allowed the Marines to practice jumping, but it also allowed the Yokota aircrews to practice flight tactics and timed-package drops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 22:52
    Photo ID: 3096612
    VIRIN: 170111-F-DS848-900
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jump Week, Day and Night [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Michael Washburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Yokota AB

