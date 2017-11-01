(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jump Week, Day and Night [Image 5 of 10]

    Jump Week, Day and Night

    JAPAN

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dustin Brown, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, looks out the side door of a C-130 Hercules during jump week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2017. The 36th Airlift Squadron provided airlift support to the U.S. Marine 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force’s weeklong jump training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 22:52
    Photo ID: 3096606
    VIRIN: 170111-F-DS848-675
    Resolution: 5225x3483
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jump Week, Day and Night [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Michael Washburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Jump Week, Day and Night
    Jump Week, Day and Night
    Jump Week, Day and Night
    Jump Week, Day and Night
    Jump Week, Day and Night
    Jump Week, Day and Night
    Jump Week, Day and Night
    Jump Week, Day and Night
    Jump Week, Day and Night
    Jump Week, Day and Night

    Yokota AB

    • LEAVE A COMMENT