23d CES extinguishes night fire

Firefighters from the 23d Civil Engineer Squadron begin to congregate after completing nighttime, live-fire training, Jan. 10, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. It’s required by the Federal Aviation Administration that every airfield have a firefighting team on standby in case of an aircraft incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)

