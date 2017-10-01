23d CES extinguishes night fire

A P-23 Airport Rescue Fire Fighting vehicle drenches a prop aircraft during nighttime, live-fire training, Jan. 10, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The P-23 ARFF is capable of carrying up to 3,300 gallons of water, 500 gallons of fire-retardant foam and 500lbs of dry powder for extinguishing fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)

