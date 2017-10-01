(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    23d CES extinguishes night fire

    23d CES extinguishes night fire

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider 

    23rd Wing

    A firefighter enters a prop aircraft during nighttime, live-fire training, Jan. 10, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. After extinguishing external fires, firefighters entered the prop aircraft to continue combating the flames inside. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23d CES extinguishes night fire [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

