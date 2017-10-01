A firefighter enters a prop aircraft during nighttime, live-fire training, Jan. 10, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. After extinguishing external fires, firefighters entered the prop aircraft to continue combating the flames inside. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)
|01.10.2017
|01.12.2017 16:42
|3096357
|170110-F-EJ242-0245
|3000x2000
|3.38 MB
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, 23d CES extinguishes night fire [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
23d CES extinguishes night fire
