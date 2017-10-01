Firefighters from the 23d Civil Engineer Squadron team up to extinguish flames during nighttime, live-fire training, Jan. 10, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The prop aircraft fires were propane-controlled by the fire department’s assistant chief of training, Charlie Johnson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)

Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 This work, 23d CES extinguishes night fire [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Daniel Snider