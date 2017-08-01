(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Barksdale Bombers take ice [Image 3 of 6]

    Barksdale Bombers take ice

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Schultz 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Keith Sullivan, Barksdale Bombers forward, skates with the puck at Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, La., Jan. 8, 2017. The only time the Bombers trailed the Red Team was in the first period. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Alexis Schultz)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 15:14
    Photo ID: 3096240
    VIRIN: 170108-F-WC229-0454
    Resolution: 6990x4665
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Bombers take ice [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Alexis Schultz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    hockey
    Barksdale
    Shreveport
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Barksdale Bombers
    Shreveport Mudbugs

