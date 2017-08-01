(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Barksdale Bombers take ice

    Barksdale Bombers take ice

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A Barksdale Bomber’s player holds their hockey stick while watching a game at Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, La., Jan. 8, 2017. Their sticks are taped for a better grip and the blade to protect it from wearing. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 15:14
    Photo ID: 3096234
    VIRIN: 170108-F-DQ193-0251
    Resolution: 5536x3695
    Size: 869.34 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Bombers take ice [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    hockey
    Barksdale
    Shreveport
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Barksdale Bombers
    Shreveport Mudbugs

