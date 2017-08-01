The Barksdale Bombers hockey team, poses for a team photo after a game at Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, La., Jan. 8, 2017. The Bombers beat the Red Team 16 to 13. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 15:14
|Photo ID:
|3096238
|VIRIN:
|170108-F-DQ193-0613
|Resolution:
|6834x4561
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Barksdale Bombers take ice [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
