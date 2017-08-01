Date Taken: 01.08.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 15:14 Photo ID: 3096238 VIRIN: 170108-F-DQ193-0613 Resolution: 6834x4561 Size: 1.85 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Barksdale Bombers take ice [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.