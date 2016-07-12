Infantry Equipping Challenge drives toward leaner, more lethal gear for Marines

Marine Corps Systems Command’s Capt. Christopher Kiely, Justin Miller and Maj. Paul Lee act as target detection decoys in an Infantry Equipping Challenge evaluation exercise in December aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. MCSC engineers conducted target detection speed trials with combat instructors from the School of Infantry–East to evaluate how fast the instructors could detect the decoys, who were outfitted in varying camouflage gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Ashley Calingo)

