Infantry Equipping Challenge drives toward leaner, more lethal gear for Marines

Evan Luo and Justin Miller, engineers from Marine Corps Systems Command’s Marine Expeditionary Rifle Squad team, apply camouflage paint as part of a target detection evaluation in December aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. MCSC engineers conducted target detection speed trials with combat instructors from the School of Infantry–East to evaluate how fast the instructors could detect the decoys, who were outfitted in varying camouflage gear. The evaluation was part of the Infantry Equipping Challenge, an ongoing effort at Marine Corps Systems Command to leverage new and emerging technologies from industry to enhance the capability of Infantry Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Ashley Calingo)

