Infantry Equipping Challenge drives toward leaner, more lethal gear for Marines

SSgt. Aldo Gongora with School of Infantry–East from Camp Lejeune, N.C., tries on an alternative gas mask carrier during an Infantry Equipping Challenge limited user evaluation in December aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. The Infantry Equipping Challenge is an ongoing effort at Marine Corps Systems Command to leverage new and emerging technologies from industry to enhance the capability of Infantry Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Ashley Calingo)

