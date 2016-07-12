(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Infantry Equipping Challenge drives toward leaner, more lethal gear for Marines [Image 1 of 7]

    Infantry Equipping Challenge drives toward leaner, more lethal gear for Marines

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2016

    Photo by Ashley Calingo 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Marines from the School of Infantry–East at Camp Lejeune, N.C., participate in a target detection speed exercise in December aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. Marines evaluated various commercially-available night vision goggle attachments as part of Marine Corps Systems Command’s Infantry Equipping Challenge. The IEC is an ongoing effort to leverage new and emerging technologies from industry to enhance the capability of Infantry Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Ashley Calingo)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2016
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 15:05
    Photo ID: 3096101
    VIRIN: 161207-M-YL753-995
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infantry Equipping Challenge drives toward leaner, more lethal gear for Marines [Image 1 of 7], by Ashley Calingo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

