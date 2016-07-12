Marines from the School of Infantry–East at Camp Lejeune, N.C., participate in a target detection speed exercise in December aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. Marines evaluated various commercially-available night vision goggle attachments as part of Marine Corps Systems Command’s Infantry Equipping Challenge. The IEC is an ongoing effort to leverage new and emerging technologies from industry to enhance the capability of Infantry Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Ashley Calingo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2016 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 15:05 Photo ID: 3096101 VIRIN: 161207-M-YL753-995 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.4 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Infantry Equipping Challenge drives toward leaner, more lethal gear for Marines [Image 1 of 7], by Ashley Calingo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.