Master Sgt. Scott W. Scovell memorial

Master Sgt. Kenneth McKenna, the chief inspector of quality assurance assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Maintenance Group at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England and a friend of Master Sgt. Scott W. Scovell, speaks at Scovell’s memorial service inside the Freedom Chapel at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Jan. 11, 2017. McKenna met Scovell, who passed away Jan. 3, when they served together at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, in 2005, and remained friends throughout many moves and duty assignments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

