A member of Ellsworth’s Honor Guard performs Taps during Master Sgt. Scott W. Scovell’s memorial service inside the Freedom Chapel at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Jan. 11, 2017. Scovell passed away Jan. 3, and is survived by his wife and two children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 11:09 Photo ID: 3095601 VIRIN: 170111-F-KN558-117 Resolution: 1982x2589 Size: 890.52 KB Location: ELLSWORTH AFB, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sgt. Scott W. Scovell memorial [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Randahl Jenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.