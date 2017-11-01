A member of Ellsworth’s Honor Guard performs Taps during Master Sgt. Scott W. Scovell’s memorial service inside the Freedom Chapel at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Jan. 11, 2017. Scovell passed away Jan. 3, and is survived by his wife and two children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 11:09
|Photo ID:
|3095601
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-KN558-117
|Resolution:
|1982x2589
|Size:
|890.52 KB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AFB, SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Scott W. Scovell memorial [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Randahl Jenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
