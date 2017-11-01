(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Master Sgt. Scott W. Scovell memorial [Image 2 of 4]

    Master Sgt. Scott W. Scovell memorial

    ELLSWORTH AFB, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl Jenson 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A member of Ellsworth’s Honor Guard performs Taps during Master Sgt. Scott W. Scovell’s memorial service inside the Freedom Chapel at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Jan. 11, 2017. Scovell passed away Jan. 3, and is survived by his wife and two children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Scott W. Scovell memorial [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Randahl Jenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    Memorial
    Ellsworth AFB
    Air Force
    AFGSC
    Freedom Chapel

